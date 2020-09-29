District councilors grill police chief on treatment of pregnant woman, 12-year-old at protests

Hong Kong’s police commissioner has defended the police treatment of a pregnant woman and a 12-year-old child at earlier protests, rejecting accusations by district councilors that officers had used excessive force.

Commissioner of Police Chris Tang on Tuesday attended the Yau Tsim Mong District Council meeting to answer questions. Responding to allegations that police officers pushed a pregnant woman to the ground during an Aug. 31 protest, Tang said that the situation was “very dangerous and fluid,” and that officers had to protect public safety and maintain order using the minimum level of force.

Someone at the scene shouted that there was a pregnant woman, Tang said, but argued that the location was noisy and “not everyone could hear what other people were saying.” The police had arranged special care for the pregnant woman after she “fell,” Tang said.

Officers then arranged for her arrested husband to visit her in hospital, before taking him to the police station, Tang added. He confirmed that the police had received a complaint over the incident.

At another protest on Sept. 6, officers tackled a 12-year-old girl to the ground in Mong Kok. Tang told the meeting that officers had a duty to stop and subdue her after she “acted suspiciously,” and used the minimum level of force. The police also made arrangements to “take care” of her after learning that she was 12 years old, he said.

Tang revealed that 10,022 people have been arrested in connection with the anti-government protests so far, with more than 3,000 of them being students. Prosecutions have been launched against 2,227 people and 89 have been jailed, Tang said. He added that the national security law enacted in late June had achieved a “deterrent effect,” with over 20 people arrested under the new law.

District councilors held a protest during Tang’s appearance, with some holding printouts of photos from the scene of protests. Others displayed the satirical slogan: “The Yau Tsim Mong District Council warmly welcomes the leader of Hong Kong’s largest armed group.”

Separately, Tang objected to the Yau Tsim Mong District Council passing a resolution to remove surveillance cameras from Sai Yeung Choi Street South, saying the move was “a disservice to residents and visitors.”

