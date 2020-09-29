Pan-democracy camp to remain in Hong Kong’s legislature as convener resigns

15 pan-democratic lawmakers have decided to stay on for another year in the Legislative Council, after a public opinion poll revealed inconclusive support on Tuesday.

Commissioned by the Democratic Party, the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute surveyed 2,519 citizens and found divided opinions among supporters and the public alike. Among 739 interviewees who claimed themselves to be supporters of the democracy camp, 47.1% supported the lawmakers to stay in the LegCo while 45.8% opposed. Neither passed the threshold of 50%.

“We need to make a political judgement. No matter what we choose, it will likely stir controversy,” said Wu Chi-wai, leader of the Democratic Party. “We believe we should use all our power to slow the speed of deterioration.”

By remaining for the extended term, lawmakers can advocate for Hong Kong’s freedoms and rights alongside international and local allies. It is also an important platform for speaking out and drawing public attention, he added.

“I hope we can unite together despite the divided opinions because we are now encountering suppression from the Chinese and Hong Kong governments,” said Wu.

“The margin is hardly conspicuous. We didn’t have any overwhelming support to stay on. We need to work double hard. We will take what’s left and fight back,” said legislator Claudia Mo.

Tanya Chan, the convener of the pro-democracy camp, has decided to leave the legislature as well as the Civic Party, citing personal reasons such as her health and family. Chan underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor last year.

Lawmakers Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan announced their decision to opt out from their seats yesterday. They urged the rest of the pan-democrats to boycott the “transitional LegCo.”

Beijing extended the current Legislative Council for one year after Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers to postpone the election on grounds of public health. The debate over whether to boycott the next term stirred great controversy among the local community, especially after a large number of young candidates were barred from running.

