Taiwan cities win ‘independence’ from China as global climate group restores Chinese Taipei

Taipei recorded a minor victory over Beijing’s one-China propaganda campaign after a global climate change group restored the designation on its website for six Taiwanese municipalities to “Chinese Taipei.”

Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung were recently redesignated as part of “China” on the website of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.

The organization has now changed the designation of the six back to “Chinese Taipei” after the island’s foreign ministry and leaders of the cities objected, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday.

The action by the six mayors was encouraging as they stood united on the issue regardless of their political stance, Wu said.

The six mayors on Sunday issued a joint statement demanding the change in designation and threatening to withdraw from the group if it was not done.

The use of Taiwan as a country name and the designation of cities and other places have long been a bone of contention with Beijing, which sees the self-ruled island as part of its territory. Mainland China often puts pressure on international groups and companies to fall in line and list Taiwan places as part of “China.”

Meanwhile, Wu on Monday was asked about a proposal by the opposition Kuomintang party for resuming normal ties with the United States.

Wu said relations between Taiwan and the U.S. had moved forward quickly and the island would step up efforts in furthering its ties with Washington on diplomatic, security and economic fronts.

