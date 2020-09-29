Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou wears “Made in Taiwan” mask in latest court appearance

Chinese tech giant Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was seen wearing a mask emblazoned with "Made in Taiwan'' on Monday when she appeared in a Canadian court for her extradition case.

Meng, the deputy chair and chief financial officer of Huawei, donned a purple mask at the British Columbia Supreme Court, with a “Made in Taiwan” mark visible on the bottom left. Chinese-made masks are usually white in color.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has boosted its mask production capacity to engage in “mask diplomacy” by providing millions of high-quality masks and production lines to other countries. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was also seen wearing a Taiwanese-made mask in May.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, does not appear to be a keen adopter of products owned by Chinese companies. When she was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018, she was in possession of several gadgets made by rival and U.S. tech giant Apple, including an iPhone 7 Plus, a MacBook Air and an iPad Pro. She only held one Huawei product which was the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design smartphone.

The U.S. has applied for Meng’s extradition over charges linked to the alleged violation of the country’s sanctions against Iran, with the case causing tensions between China and Canada.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play