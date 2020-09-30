Live chat with Jimmy Lai this Thursday

Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai will continue to go live at 9 a.m. this Thursday (Oct. 1) on Twitter to discuss Hong Kong’s political situation and future with netizens.

Last week, Lai, together with guest host Mark Clifford, former editor-in-chief of South China Morning Post, was joined by Thomas Shattuck, a Research Associate in the Asia Program and the Managing Editor at the Foreign Policy Research Institute to discuss the U.S.-China-Taiwan triangle relationship. Lai believes that as the U.S. presidential election looms closer, the United States may get even friendlier with Taiwan. Regardless of the outcome of the election, Taiwan will continue to gain importance on the international stage in the future.

In the latter half of the live chat, Lai responded to the police’s revision of the definition of “media representative” in the “General Police Orders”, namely that this demonstrates how Hong Kong has morphed into a “police state”. Lai believes that the re-definition is not going to stop the media from continuing with their reporting, and that even if student reporters and online media reporters are deterred, it cannot stop ordinary citizens from filming. He slammed the police for undermining the freedom of press and freedom of speech in Hong Kong with their “stupid” actions.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday HKT (9 p.m. on Wednesday EST), Lai will go live again with Clifford continuing on as the guest host, and will be joined by Michael Auslin, Contemporary Asia research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. A historian by training and specializing in U.S. policy in Asia and geopolitical issues in the Indo-Pacific region, Auslin’s publications include bestseller The End of the Asian Century: War, Stagnation, and the Risks to the World’s Most Dynamic Region. He also writes for the Wall Street Journal, National Review, Foreign Policy, among others.

After an initial discussion, Lai will take questions from netizens and continue face-to-face interactions on Zoom.

Netizens can join Jimmy Lai on Zoom and use the following links to watch the broadcast.

Click here to follow Apple Daily and Jimmy Lai on Twitter.

Click here for Chinese version

