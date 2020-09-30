Minorities detained in Xinjiang reeducation camps lose reproductive abilities, sources says

Mysterious drugs forcibly administered in Xinjiang’s “reeducation” camps have caused ethnic minority people to become impotent or infertile and develop other health problems, according to sources.

Up to 90% of Kazakh men and women released from detention camps in Ili and Changji Hui prefectures have lost their reproductive abilities, Serikzhan Bilash, founder of the Atazhurt volunteers group, told Radio Free Asia on Tuesday.

The group has been following the well-being of ethnic minority groups detained in secretive internment camps across the northwest Chinese region since 2017. More than 1 million ethnic Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyzs and other Muslim ethnic minorities have been detained in these camps since 2017, according to media estimates.

Among those detained were healthy, strong-built men in their 20s and 30s, who lost their reproductive abilities after their release, Serikzhan said.

Some women suffered from excessive uterine bleeding that lasted up to several months. They tried a number of Western medicines but to no avail. Doctors at local hospitals also could not identify what had caused the problem, Serikzhan said.

“Some of the women have been released for more than one year. They wanted to have children, but they couldn’t,” he added.

Chinese police forced detained ethnic minority people to take mysterious drugs and injections, said a Kazakh man who had been locked up in 2017 after being arrested at a checkpoint in Tacheng, a prefecture bordering Kazakhstan. The drugs caused headaches and memory loss as well as strange illnesses in his internal organs, he told RFA.

A Kazakh woman said she was locked in a cell with 12 Uighurs in Ili in November 2017 and was given a mixture of flour, garlic and soy sauce to eat once a week. The mixture caused stomachaches and insomnia, the woman said.

