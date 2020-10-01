Hong Kong’s Honors List slammed for endorsing police brutality

Former police chief Stephen Lo, senior officers Rupert Dover and David John Jordan and senior national security officer Steve Li are among nearly a hundred cops on the Hong Kong government’s official honors list this year, an announcement that was blasted as a blatant insult to Hongkongers who have been living under the shadow of police brutality.

A historic record of 687 award recipients, up from an average of 200 to 300 per year, was gazetted on Thursday and approved by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Despite public uproar, her administration had refused to set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police brutality and abuse of power during last year’s pro-democracy movement; instead, 94 officers are now recognized for their bravery and contributions to the city.

Former police chief Stephen Lo was awarded a Gold Bauhinia Star, the second highest honor, while multiple senior officers, including Rupert Dover, John Tse and David John Jordan received the Chief Executive’s Commendation.

Ted Hui, lawmaker from the Democratic Party, was enraged by the list and called it “a blatant insult and provocation to Hong Kong people”. He questioned whether the recipients have made actual contributions to the city.

Under the tyranny, the honors list has become a spoils system and lost its legitimacy, he added.

253 people received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Government and Public Service, which was only given to several dozen people in the past. Among them, 102 - including police, customs and correctional services officers - were commended for their efforts in handling the protests.

Four of 14 Meritorious Service Medals for the disciplined services and the ICAC were awarded to police officers; while 21 out of 47 Distinguished Service Medals went to current and former cops, including Lam Chi-wai, spokesperson of a police union, and Steve Li, senior superintendent who joined the police’s new national security squad.

Many senior police officers, notable for their roles in the crackdown of last year’s protests, were also honored in the list - with a rare exception for Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent who has hosted numerous press conferences last year. 12 officers who were injured while on duty were given bronze and silver medals for bravery.

15 Beijing loyalists who were defeated by their pro-democracy rivals in last year’s local elections were also awarded medals.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play