Evergrande allegedly cuts Hong Kong employees’ pay amid rumors of financial struggles

China Evergrande Group (03333), the world’s most indebted property developer, has allegedly imposed a rigorous pay-cut plan in Hong Kong amid recent rumors saying that it was seeking a government bailout.

An Evergrande staffer told Apple Daily that the beleaguered company proposed a salary-reduction plan for its Hong Kong employees this month, with some managerial staff having to agree to cut up to 20% of their monthly wages.

The debt-laden company has hired more than 100 staff in Hong Kong since its listing on the city’s stock exchange in 2009, said the staffer, who spoke on condition of anonymity. In early September, Evergrande’s human resources department notified its staff one by one of the salary reductions, the source said.

It is currently unclear if the alleged salary cuts are related to the company’s alleged capital scarcity.

News about the company’s financial struggles started to circulate in mid-September. Last Thursday, Evergrande’s shares tumbled to a four-month low while its domestic bond closed at its lowest level since the company’s listing. The poor performance occurred after a leaked letter purportedly from within the company showed Evergrande calling for mainland authorities to support its A-share backdoor listing plan.

Evergrande has claimed that the letter was fabricated.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday approved Evergrande’s plan to spin off its property management business. However, Apple Daily discovered that seven of its subsidiaries might have been deregistered this year, signaling that a company reorganization may soon take place.

Although Evergrande is China’s second-largest real estate developer in sales, its business in Hong Kong has not fared well. Evergrande has so far managed to sell only half of the units of two local projects that have been put up for sale for six and 10 months, respectively.

Evergrande made Hong Kong its headquarters after purchasing the MassMutual Tower for $12.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) in 2015 and renaming it the China Evergrande Centre.

The company’s share price on Wednesday rose by 19.39% to close at HK$19.70.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play