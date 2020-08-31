Hong Kong ex-leader CY Leung wants court help to name and shame protest-linked teachers

Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying is taking his fight against errant teachers to the courts, by seeking a judicial mandate for educational authorities to reveal the names of teachers penalized for participating in a protest movement last year.

In its application for a judicial review, 803 Funds Limited argued that the public had a right to know the identities and workplaces of teachers found guilty of professional misconduct by the Education Bureau. The information would be relevant to parents deciding on schools for their children, the group said in its submission on Wednesday.

The group earlier tried to solicit the information directly from the bureau, which replied in March that it had recorded 39 substantiated cases of professional misconduct by teachers, and issued 13 letters of condemnation, four warning letters and 13 verbal warnings.

However, the bureau declined to give details for the cases due to privacy reasons, adding that disclosing the names would create a “labelling effect” which would cause additional pressure and disruption to teachers and students.

In the writ, 803 Funds argued that the bureau’s decision was “unreasonable,” and that it had misunderstood Hong Kong’s privacy law and wrongly applied it to the cases of penalized teachers.

The judicial review application followed a series of high-profile statements by Leung accusing the education minister of “shirking his responsibilities.” A spokesperson for the bureau responded that all cases of professional misconduct were taken seriously, but it would be “unfair” to publicize the details.

Leung founded 803 Funds last September to encourage the public to expose protesters, and has offered cash rewards for people who identify suspected lawbreakers.

Education-sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen condemned the legal challenge as Cultural Revolution-style “political persecution,” saying that Leung was weaponizing the law to target teachers.

The current complaint mechanism for teachers “lacks transparency” and could lead to unfair results, Ip said. Publicizing the names of teachers involved in the process would be a form of “double victimization,” he said.

Raymond Yeung, a liberal studies teacher who was injured in the right eye during a protest in June last year, also criticized Leung’s legal bid as adding pressure to teachers and creating a chilling effect that would stop them from expressing their views.

