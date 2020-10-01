Hongkongers show support for pro-democracy shops on mainland’s National Day

Hongkongers chose to visit shops and restaurants supporting the pro-democracy movement on Thursday, marking the start of the four-day National Day holiday known as Golden Week which saw lower tourists and locals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike previous Golden Week holidays where long queues are often found at many luxury brands' outlets on Tsim Sha Tsui’s Canton Road, an Apple Daily reporter witnessed a near empty street at noon on Thursday.

While the streets started to get busier during lunch hours, lines only began to appear at “yellow eateries” at around 2 p.m. Local restaurants and shops are branded “yellow” if they supported the citywide anti-government protests that started last June.

Lung Mun Cafe, one of the most high-profile yellow eateries in Hong Kong, was only 80% full with the usual long queue outside the shop absent.

One diner named Alex told Apple Daily that he almost always chose to visit “yellow shops” and he just “had to take to the street” on Thursday because of the significance of the Oct. 1 date. Hongkongers previously staged an annual demonstration on Oct. 1 to demand for democracy, but the city’s police have banned it two years in a row.

“We show our stand, each in his own way. My way is to walk around and visit the yellow shops,” Alex said.

Another Lung Mun Cafe diner named Rose said she decided to eat out despite the high risk of COVID-19 infection, as the government refused to close the border with mainland China. When asked if visiting Lung Mun on mainland China’s National Day had a symbolic meaning for her, she said: “I still have my conscience, like many others. I believe that God knows what one has done.”

There was a similar scene at “yellow eatery” Watergate Chicken Rice on Cameron Road where there were only about ten dining customers at lunch time. The restaurant manager named Gary said revenue had dropped by more than half due to the pandemic, and Hongkongers preferred to stay home despite tourists being absent from the city.

“There used to be long queues and it is no longer the case,” he said.

