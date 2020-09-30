Middle schooler claims school suspended him for protesting in uniform

A secondary student said Wednesday on social media that he had been suspended from school in Hong Kong for participating in protests while in school uniform.

The student, named David, claimed on Facebook that his school had, in a text message sent to his parents, advised him against organizing a protest that was held on Tuesday as he “might easily fall into a legal trap.”

According to David, who also went by the moniker Lunch Gor, the school also cautioned him not to wear the school uniform because it would make others “misunderstand the stance of the school and that of other people on campus.”

In the past year, students, including middle schoolers, have become a driving force in Hong Kong’s protest movement against a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have given authorities the power to send fugitive offenders to places such as mainland China, which has long been castigated for its human rights situation and for a sweeping national security law that Beijing introduced to the semi-autonomous city.

About 1,800 secondary students have been arrested under offenses related to the mass anti-government protests.

It was not immediately clear whether David, who was reportedly suspended from Monday and Tuesday classes, had in any way been arrested as well. He was apparently undeterred by the punishment meted out by his school, continuing with a solo demonstration on Wednesday in several districts in Hong Kong.

Click here for Chinese version

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play