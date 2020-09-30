Taiwan’s new ‘warrior cat ambassador’ vows to seek greater international presence

Top Taiwanese diplomat to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim said that it was her job to seek a greater international presence for the self-ruled island after decades of suppression from China.

Hsiao took office in July and changed her Twitter biography to “Taiwan Ambassador to the US” on Sept. 20, sparking speculations over whether a formal diplomatic tie would be established between Taipei and Washington.

A cat lover, Hsiao has been nicknamed “warrior cat ambassador” by netizens.

While her official role is the representative at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington, many of her friends in the U.S. have taken to calling her “ambassador,” Hsiao explained.

As Taiwan’s top representative to the U.S., her work was no different than that of an ambassador, she said, adding that it may be even more complicated at times as she had a greater workload and more-frequent exchanges with the U.S. than some ambassadors in other countries.

It was her heavy responsibility to let the international world know more about Taiwan, despite the legal and geopolitical obstacles and limitations that have existed for decades between the island and the U.S., Hsiao said.

China’s “warrior wolf” foreign policy strategy had been deployed for decades to suppress Taiwan in all fields and to cruelly limit its room for survival on the international stage, said Hsiao, who added that such tactics were “very unfair” to the Taiwanese people. Now that China is deploying the same strategy against other countries, they will understand the pressures that Taiwan has faced in the past few decades and also know more about the Chinese regime’s nature, Hsiao said.

Her top priorities would be to push forward a bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the U.S., strengthen security and cooperation of supply chains, as well as strengthen Taiwan’s national defense, Hsiao said.

Since taking office, she has been making the utmost effort in Washington to advocate for the better treatment of Taiwan and has seen progress in some aspects, she said. However, the existing legal structure for bilateral relations and the “One China” policy still stand.

Hsiao was an intern at the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, an NGO based in Washington, D.C., 30 years ago. At the first briefing she made in Chinese since taking office, Hsiao said her dreams of finding opportunities for progress for Taiwan have not changed.

