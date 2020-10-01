Student reporter still traumatized after filming police gunning down protester a year ago

A former student reporter who recorded the moment when police fired live ammunition directly at a pro-democracy protester for the first time says he is still traumatized by the experience.

Speaking to the Apple Daily one year on, Fai, a former frontline reporter of City Broadcasting Channel run by City University of Hong Kong students, said the incident had led him to question whether documenting the truth would ever make a difference in the increasingly authoritarian society of Hong Kong. But he vowed to never forget.

“I feel very sorry to [the protesters],” he said. “Was my work even meaningful? I feel very helpless.”

On Oct. 1 last year, also the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist-ruled China, protesters took to the streets to vent their anger against Beijing’s increasing suppression of the city. They staged what was known as the “national day of grief” citywide protests, which was four months into an anti-government movement that was sparked by the now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed Hongkongers to stand trial in mainland China.

Fai was reporting from Tsuen Wan on that day and his video camera captured the moment where a police officer fired a live bullet into the chest of the 18-year-old secondary school student Tsang Chi-kin, who then took off his gas mask and cried for help. He shouted his name and ID number in front of the camera to ensure that he would be identified before the police could detain him.

Recalling that moment, Fai said he was stunned as he did not expect that the police would ever fire a live round at protesters. He recalled that officers did not offer any help or medical assistance to Tsang, whose chest was bleeding after the shot. Watching the student in pain, Fai cried for help.

“I was so scared that he would die right in front of me,” he said.

Tsang survived the bullet wound, but Fai said he is still traumatized by fear, disappointment and anger. The critical moment captured on his camera did not bring the authorities accountable for the disproportionate use of force like he believed it would. Instead, the event marked a dramatic escalation of violence from the movement, and Fai accidentally became a spokesperson for the events of that day.

“I keep asking myself, what is my role in this movement? How come what I have done has not helped anyone?” he said.

Fai then plunged into a deep psychological struggle when he was reporting on the protest frontlines, where he empathized with the protesters. Eventually, he quit frontline reporting at the end of last year.

But Fai said remembering what he saw was the least he could do for the movement.

