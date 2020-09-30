China may not enjoy quite a ‘Golden Week’ as tourists may spend less, economists say

The weeklong holiday starting Thursday may only boost the mainland’s domestic tourist numbers and consumption by a small margin as the impact of COVID-19 on workers' incomes may put a cap on spending, economists say.

Mainland authorities last week estimated that 600 million domestic tourists would be traveling in the country during the upcoming holiday, which begins on China’s National Day on Oct. 1. The so-called Golden Week is usually a lucrative time for tour operators and retailers.

Last year, the mainland recorded 782 million domestic tourists during the same holiday, with their consumption generating 649.7 billion yuan (US$95.3 billion) in revenue.

Many people this year are looking to use the holiday to travel in the mainland after months of lockdowns, but the amount they are willing to spend may be smaller than before, Hu Xingdou, an economics professor at Beijing Institute of Technology, told Apple Daily.

The total revenue generated by tourists during the upcoming holiday would fall below last year’s sum, he added.

Many Chinese citizens suffered from wage cuts or even job losses during the pandemic, and their lowered consumption power would offset the benefits brought about by the increased number of domestic travelers, Hu said.

Chinese consumers may be more willing to spend during the National Day holiday than during the rest of the year, said Kevin Tsui, an associate economics professor at Clemson University. But they would still refrain from overspending, given the country’s overall slow economy and the instability of their incomes, he explained.

The holiday’s benefits to the mainland economy were very limited as people still spent far less than they usually would during the rest of the year, said Law Ka-chung, the former chief economist at the Bank of Communications. The figures for the week could look particularly rosy, but those for the entire month and quarter might suggest little economic rebound, Law said.

