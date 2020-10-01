Hong Kong university marks mainland’s National Day with flag ceremony for the first time

Hong Kong Polytechnic University held a flag-raising ceremony on its campus for the first time in its 83-year history on Thursday, to mark mainland China’s National Day.

Cordoned off with yellow tape, the institute, which can trace back its roots to being a major milestone of British rule in Hong Kong, was under heavy guard with only school management, faculty and student union members being allowed to access the campus.

The ceremony was reportedly held at the university’s main podium and lasted for about 10 minutes. Not all PolyU students were allowed to participate in the ceremony and only those who had received an invitation from the school could attend, according to reports.

A PolyU student surnamed Chan said he had been denied access to the ceremony. Some student union members were also blocked from entering the venue if they wore black clothing.

QR code readers installed at the university’s entrances for visitors' registration were also disabled in the morning.

“Security guards just stared at me when I was approaching the ceremony venue, as though I would hurl things [at other attendees] and cause trouble,” said PolyU student union vice president Kelvin Cheng after joining the ceremony.

PolyU had earlier sent an email to school management, teaching staff and student union members saying that it would hold a “simple and grand” flag-raising ceremony on Thursday morning to “pay tribute to the motherland’s achievements.”

PolyU was founded in 1937 as the Government Trade School and became the first publicly-funded, post-secondary technical institute in the city under British rule. It was renamed the Hong Kong Technical College in 1947 after World War II.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play