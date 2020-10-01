Journalists seized and ticketed in first protests under Hong Kong police’s new press accreditation

Hong Kong police officers adopted a more aggressive approach towards journalists on the ground on Chinese National Day, after tightening their control on media by introducing new press accreditation rules last week.

A photographer from Apple Daily was seized by a riot officer from the back until he hit the ground. The concerned officer did not apologize, claiming that he was only assisting the filming photographer.

Reporters from Lustrous Imprint, an online media formed by secondary school and university students, were slapped with two tickets and fined HK$2,000 (US$258) each for violating social distancing rules. “You are only citizens, not reporters,” they were told, as the outlet is not registered with the government.

Police were on edge on the first national day after Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong. Officers were also equipped with new filming gear, including GoPro cameras attached to their helmets and video cameras attached to extension poles of several meters long.

Protest march failed to materialize but police officers carried on with mass arrests. As at 5 p.m. on Thursday, at least 62 were arrested including two district councilors Fergus Leung and Shun Lee in Causeway Bay.

Protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong” sounded on the streets again, after a Bluetooth speaker was left on the floor. Within minutes, riot officers rushed to the spot, brandished the purple flag to warn against violations of the national security law and kept kicking the speaker till it stopped.

Cops also dashed towards different corners of the streets to conduct stop-and-search on passersby, including families waiting at bus stops and people in dark clothes. An 18-year-old was searched four times and accused of shouting slogans that violated the new law.

Wearing a cap to hide her face, Chan, a bank employee in her fifties, marched on while holding newspapers up. “Those of us who are old must come out and do more because the cost is too high for those who are young,” she asserted, after confessing her worries that speaking out might cost her job.

She got emotional remembering the 12 Hongkongers who were arrested by Chinese coast guards when they tried to flee to Taiwan for political asylum. “They are being held as hostages and used as a political bargaining chip to threaten Hong Kong people. I am also worried if our protests have gone too far, there will only be more sacrifices,” Chan added.

There is no reason not to protest, said Lui in her twenties, who pointed at how the government has eroded Hong Kong’s freedoms and rights.

Today takes on added significance as it is Mid-Autumn Festival. “Yet many families cannot be reunited because so many protesters remain detained or in jail,” Lui continued. “Our leaders are celebrating the festival, but I can only feel the irony.”

Brue Lui, veteran journalist and a lecturer at Baptist University’s journalism school, acted as an observer at the scene on behalf of the Hong Kong Journalists Association. He was also caught behind the cordon line.

It’s unreasonable for police to accuse student journalists of participating in unlawful assemblies, said Lui.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play