Taiwan plans US$255M submarine upgrade to boost combat capability

Taiwanese defense authorities on Wednesday submitted to the legislature a proposal to upgrade the combat system installed in two of its submarines.

The move was perceived as yet another step in military escalation between Taiwan and mainland China, whose fighter jets reportedly intruded into the airspace of the self-governed island up to 46 times in late September amid a rapidly declining relationship between the two regions.

The upgrading package was a project jointly conducted by the island’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and foreign manufacturers, and was expected to be completed in 2024 at the earliest, the Ministry of National Defense said in the report submitted to the Legislative Yuan. The ministry initially proposed the package to the institute, which approved it on Aug. 4 and took over the project.

Upgrading was needed to the two Chien Lung-class submarines currently in service under the Taiwan Navy to strengthen the system’s stability and reliability in order to provide early warnings about enemy activities, according to the report.

Estimates put the cost of the entire upgrade at NT$7.4 billion (US$255 million).

“Both sides have made adjustments accordingly, in response to changes in the situation,” Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa said in reply to lawmakers' inquiries on whether the United States would sell offensive weapons to Taiwan.

Lin Wen-cheng, a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, believed that if Washington was to sell weapons to Taipei, it would definitely touch a raw nerve in Beijing.

