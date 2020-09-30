Chinese tabloid runs ‘laughable’ interview about Taiwanese troops surrendering in a war

An article published in Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times urging Taiwanese soldiers to kill their superiors and surrender has raised criticism that the call is part of psychological warfare.

The tabloid interviewed a former Taiwanese soldier, identified only as A, who served for two years in the 1980s and whose son was also in the army.

A said that soldiers back in his era were taught to fight to reclaim the mainland, and were also inculcated with five key beliefs, in ideology, leadership, the country, responsibility and honor.

Troops who were enlisted after 2000 were, according to A, “strawberry soldiers” who were not allowed to train if the weather was rainy or over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Outdoor training in the 2000s involved only carrying a backpack and running around military bases; the soldiers could drink soda and eat snacks whenever they wanted, and were allowed a good night’s sleep.

New soldiers were no longer taught to attack the Chinese mainland; instead they were told to protect Taiwan with no concept of “one China,” A said. Their army life was about sitting around doing nothing and, at home, they were losers. His own son only fired five rounds in four months of service, he added.

If war were to break out, A said, he believed that many Taiwanese soldiers would switch sides. An officer friend once told him that the airport runway would be destroyed right at the start. A claimed to have told his son to shoot the superior and surrender.

Taiwanese internet users did not think the Global Times article was authentic and said it was “laughable” for mainland Chinese state-run media to publish such fiction.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play