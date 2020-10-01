Praise for Chinese officials who dug up graves of ancestors

Several village officials in the Chinese province of Jiangxi received praise from the government for digging up their own ancestral graves.

One of the officials was Wang Xunwen, a party official of Shuangqiao village in Shuanggang town in Poyang county, Shangrao city, whose destruction of 17 graves included those of his grandparents. Four other officials were also applauded for destroying their parents' final resting places.

The officials were noteworthy for their determination, Jiangxi’s Poyang county said in an announcement that praised them as role models in the management of graves.

The county government said its main focus at the moment was to manage and organize the region’s residential areas and graves.

It announced a new plan to move unmarked graves into public graves or columbariums, or to flatten the graves and erect horizontal tombstones, then plant greenery around the site.

The plan should be completed by Nov. 30, according to the announcement. Party members should take the initiative to manage their own familial graves within seven days, or they might face punishment such as a suspension of work duties or wages, or a bad performance appraisal.

