Investigation into Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s aide signals in-party power struggles, experts say

A top aide to Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has been placed under investigation for alleged breaches of law and discipline, the country’s discipline watchdog announced on Friday in a move observers say targets Wang.

Dong Hong, a former deputy head of a disciplinary taskforce for local governments and state-owned enterprises nationwide, was being probed over the alleged “serious breaches,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-line notice on its website.

Dong, 66, had been responsible for inspecting Shenhua Group, China Mobile and Shanghai’s Fudan University in recent years. Early in his career, he had served as a secretary under former state leader Bo Yibo, the father of disgraced politician Bo Xilai.

Dong served in official positions in Guangdong in the 1990s. He became a key aide to Wang when then-premier Zhu Rongji assigned Wang as Guangdong’s deputy governor in late 1997.

The announcement of Dong’s investigation came amid rumors of intense power struggles within the Communist Party ahead of an annual meeting of the party’s Central Committee, scheduled for later this month.

The latest decision on Dong could be seen as an attempt by President Xi Jinping to weaken Wang’s power and influence within the party, political commentator Willy Lam told Apple Daily.

During Xi’s first presidential term, Wang, acting as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, had taken down quite a few of Xi’s enemies, but the president had at the same time grown increasingly suspicious of Wang’s competence, Lam said.

The severe punishment earlier announced for property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, who is a close friend of Wang, also showed an intense power struggle between Xi and the second generation of former political heavyweights. Ren was sentenced to 18 years in prison over corruption charges.

Apart from Dong and Ren, two other of Wang’s aides were also targeted this year. They include Hu Shuli, editor of news website Caixin and former Hubei party secretary Jiang Chaoliang. Hu received a warning while Jiang was removed from his post over incompetence in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, said political commentator Sang Pu.

Friday’s announcement could lead to speculation that Xi regarded Wang as a threat to his throne and therefore took steps to rid his supporters, said Johnny Lau, a veteran commentator on Chinese politics.

