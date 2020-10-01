Hong Kong Baptist Convention slams Beijing-run newspaper for false accusation

The Baptist Convention of Hong Kong has condemned the state-run newspaper Ta Kung Pao of fabricating information to falsely accuse the organization of installing pro-democracy managers into schools.

The newspaper on Sept. 9 accused the convention’s outspoken head, Reverend Lo Hing-Choi, of removing certain managers from the School Management Committees of its schools, and replacing them with pro-democracy managers for the new school year. The report cited an unidentified executive of the convention, who said he feared that issues relating to funding purposes and campus politics may arise.

Convention general-secretary Reverend Jordan Yip wrote to Ta Kung Pao chief editor Jia Xiping on Sept. 29 for clarification, and described the report as false. Yip condemned the newspaper for violating media ethics, adding that the convention would reserve the right for any follow up action.

The state-owned newspaper also did not seek a response from the convention before publishing, and fabricated information that harmed its reputation, Yip wrote.

The convention has always operated its schools in accordance with the Education Ordinance, which dictates that each school is run by its School Management Committee, Yip said. Each year, the convention casts ballots to determine the composition of committees. He denied that the convention would use the schools' funds and bring politics into schools.

Apple Daily has contacted Ta Kung Pao for comment.

