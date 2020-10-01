Vacationers jam Chinese tourism spots as COVID stalls overseas travel

Hordes of holidaymakers swamped tourist destinations across mainland China on the first day of the National Day golden week break, as people were forbidden to leave the country on leisure trips due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictures posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Thursday showed vacation crowds jamming visitor hot spots, including the Great Wall in Beijing, the Broken Bridge at the West Lake of Hangzhou and Disneyland in Shanghai. Tourists formed long lines at these venues despite many having bought entrance tickets.

For many travelers, driving was the main option but this created major traffic congestion across the mainland. One internet user said he could not get out of Hangzhou even after being stuck on the road for nine hours. Another, who was driving a Tesla, said his car ran out of battery power before he could leave the city.

Key train stations, such as the terminal in Chengdu in Sichuan province, were also deluged with the mass movement of domestic tourists everywhere. Some people compared the sight to travel during the Lunar New Year, when millions of migrant workers would rush to return home for festive celebrations with their families.

Religious sites were seen hosting the National Day flag-raising ceremony. These included the 24 mosques in mainland China and the Shaolin temple. Tens of thousands braved cold rainy weather of 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) and gathered in Tiananmen Square in Beijing for a 6 a.m. flag-raising ceremony.

But not all tourist destinations were flooded with crowds. Mount Tianzhu in Anhui province, for example, was relatively empty. A hawker at the site said he only did 20 yuan (US$2.95) of business in the morning, compared to 400 yuan on last year’s National Day. Hotels near the site were also vacant. Another venue, Dazu Rock Carvings in Chongqing, also appeared to be deserted.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play