Support for Trump could rise after COVID infection, Hong Kong political observers say

U.S. President Donald Trump could gain sympathy from voters after contracting the coronavirus and could use the disease as leverage for a successful re-election campaign, according to experts.

President Trump confirmed on Friday that both the first lady, Melania Trump, and himself had tested positive for COVID-19, following news saying that one of his top aides had been infected with the disease.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump said in the tweet announcing his test results. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The infection could trigger a “rally 'round the flag effect,” where the popularity of a political leader jumps in times of national crisis, as was the case with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said a Hong Kong political commentator known as Sang Pu.

Sang noted that since Trump would be put under quarantine and won’t be available for public appearances, his aides could take the chance to go with a softer approach in the campaign that could ultimately garner sympathy among voters. This strategy could contribute to his re-election next month.

Simon Shen, a global studies associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, struck a more cautious tone.

So long as Trump still received the backing of the Republican Party, the situation would not see a fundamental change, Shen said. However, if Vice President Mike Pence were to replace Trump if his medical condition worsened, chances of the Republican Party winning may become substantially greater, he added.

Notable world leaders who had previously contracted the novel coronavirus include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

So far, there have been more than 7.31 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 207,000 fatalities.

