Ex-lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan pulled into police area and fined at Beijing office protest

Police pulled former lawmaker and pan-democratic activist Lee Cheuk-yan into a cordoned-off area and fined him for violating a social gathering ban on Thursday as he was taking part in a small protest outside Beijing’s representative office in the city to demand the release of 12 Hongkongers held in mainland China.

Lee was among a handful of protesters, numbering about 10, kept under the watchful eyes of a 50-strong police team with more than 10 riot officers on guard outside the liaison office in Sai Wan on China’s national day. The security deployment prevented them from getting close to the compound while a police armored vehicle and a water cannon truck were parked nearby.

The protesters were representing 26 groups and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, of which Lee was the chair.

When they set out at 11 a.m. from Western Police Station, a street away from the office, the police demanded they disperse because they were in breach of rules barring the gathering of more than four people. After some negotiation, officers allowed the alliance to protest in groups of four, but not to reach the entrance of the office.

Lee and three others walked backwards holding a banner that read “No national day without human rights” and chanting slogans including “Release the 12 Hongkongers.” On reaching their destination, they were only allowed to read out a statement outside the car park of the office.

After the protest, members of the alliance put a petition letter and some poster slogans on top of barriers that police had set up outside the office although officers warned them not to do so. As Lee was taking a media interview, he was suddenly pulled to the other side of the police cordon and fined with four others on the spot.

Lee tore up the ticket in protest. His alliance colleague, standing committee member Tsui Hon-kwong, was also among the five fined. Tsui said he would refuse to pay the fine and would challenge the penalty in court.

Some middle-aged men and women took pictures of those who came to protest. They were from the pro-Beijing Hong Kong Youth Care Association, according to sources.

Apart from Lee’s group, members of the Falun Gong also protested outside the liaison office. The association, which opposes the Falun Gong, protested against the group and accused them of violating Hong Kong’s national security law. The police did not take action.

The 12 Hongkongers were intercepted at sea when trying to flee to Taiwan. They have been held at the Yantian district detention center for more than a month. Two of the 12 are charged with organizing an illegal border crossing, whilst the others are charged with crossing the border illegally. Five of the 12 applied for bail but were refused.

Ip Kwok-him, a Hong Kong delegate to the National People’s Congress of China, said it was his understanding that the affected families could not visit the 12 at this juncture and could do so only after they had been sentenced or set free. The families might be able to meet them during trial, but only their lawyers could see them at this point in time, Ip said.

Official lawyers would be appointed for suspects charged with serious offenses that could warrant life imprisonment, and the 12 could choose their own lawyers, Ip said.

