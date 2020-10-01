Rumor spreads about 12 Hongkongers facing months in Chinese custody before trial

Twelve Hong Kong protesters who have spent nearly six weeks in mainland custody may have to remain behind bars for at least seven more months before they can stand trial, according to claims in an article that has been circulating on Chinese social media since Wednesday.

The claims were later debunked by a mainland Chinese lawyer engaged by the family member of one of the 12. The lawyer dismissed the article as an act of intimidation, saying that the group could only be remanded for a maximum of two months.

The article was published on the Shanghai-based online media outlet Guancha News on Wednesday, the same day that government prosecutors of Shenzhen’s Yantian district announced they had approved the arrest of 10 people in the group for crossing the mainland border illegally, and the arrest of the remaining two for orchestrating the crime.

All 12 were captured at sea by mainland law enforcement on Aug. 23 as they were trying to flee to Taiwan, allegedly to escape legal punishment stemming from last year’s social unrest that might entail years in jail.

According to the article, further incarceration of seven months was possible before the court could hear the case as it involved several judicial bodies on the mainland, while each round of investigation could take as much as three months or longer if new evidence was found.

As of Wednesday, the 12 had been detained for 38 days in mainland custody.

In July 2014, a Chinese court dropped prosecution efforts against a mainland businessman after he had been remanded for 1,277 days for alleged embezzlement. The court later decided on Oct. 18 last year to pay the man 540,000 yuan (HK$79,300) compensation, and the court’s vice president also bowed to him as an official apology.

