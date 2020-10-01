Beijing-assigned publisher rewriting Hong Kong textbooks with patriotism in mind

China’s Ministry of Education is examining and rewriting textbooks for primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong to ensure syllabuses taught in the rebellious city align with national goals of grooming patriotic citizens through education.

The revelation was made by Huang Qiang, head of the People’s Education Press, a publisher under the ministry, at a seminar held in Beijing on Tuesday.

An analysis was already under way to scrutinize teaching materials used in Hong Kong schools, Huang said.

He added that his publishing house had started to conduct research and development of new teaching materials for Hong Kong based on its experience in Macao where, according to the company’s website, it had published a series of textbooks on history, geography, morality and citizenship for primary and secondary students that would enhance students' affection for China and Macao.

Under the ministry’s initiative, Macao textbooks were also being targeted. Huang said they were working with authorities in that special administrative region to review the English and Portuguese versions of their educational resources.

The publisher was working with Macao’s Education and Youth Affairs Bureau to compile new textbooks on Mandarin and to promote the use of Mandarin in the city.

At the same seminar, ministry official Song Lingyun said that teaching materials in Hong Kong and Macao were important components of the country’s syllabus, but were also where the difficulties lay.

“The exemplary cooperation between the People’s Education Press and the Macao educational authorities has made an important contribution to textbook development in the special administrative region,” Song said.

