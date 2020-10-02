Murder suspect who sparked off Hong Kong protest movement to surrender himself to Taiwan

The murder suspect in the case that sparked off Hong Kong’s extradition bill last year — and the subsequent protests against it — on Friday said that he would turn himself in to Taiwan this month, following an open plea from the victim’s mother calling for his surrender.

The murder, which occurred in Taiwan in February 2018, prompted Hong Kong’s largest-scale political crisis in decades, as Hong Kong authorities made use of the case last year as political leverage to put forward a sweeping extradition bill that would allow suspects to stand trial in mainland China, where the judiciary is under the Communist Party’s leadership.

Nearly 2 million people reportedly attended a demonstration last June in the largest show of opposition to the government since the semi-autonomous city was handed over to Beijing in 1997. As of early September, more than 10,000 people have been arrested for participating in the wider pro-democracy movement that has continued even after the extradition bill was withdrawn.

Anglican cleric Peter Koon, who has been assisting Chan, on Friday morning shared a voice message he professed to have been recorded by the suspect.

Chan “has notified his legal representative in Taiwan to help contact relevant departments for his return to Taiwan. He hopes the trip can take place in October,” Koon said.

“My thoughts on returning to Taiwan have never changed. I will ask my attorney to arrange my surrender,” Chan said in the message.

The mother of Poon Hiu-wing, the victim allegedly murdered by Chan in Taiwan, was not satisfied with the 23-second recording. In response to media inquiries, she called on Chan to make a confession on camera.

Poon’s mother had earlier said she would prepare a one-way ticket to Taiwan for Chan as well as other required transportation for his surrender.

Deputy minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, Chiu Chui-cheng, said in response to Chan’s voice message that the council had not received any notices from Chan. He reiterated that the Criminal Investigation Bureau had already established a single window for communication with Hong Kong police for Chan’s surrender at any time.

The self-governed island’s Ministry of Justice and the Shilin District Prosecutors Office, which issued an arrest warrant for Chan, also said they had not received information about his return to Taiwan.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Chan would need to be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days after landing in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.

Click here for Chinese version

