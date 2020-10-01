Lion Rock lantern protest dimmed by national security law this year

A plan to re-stage last year’s Mid-Autumn Festival lantern protest on Lion Rock was mostly blocked by Hong Kong police on Thursday, in its plans to curb protests under the national security law and social distancing measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But some protesters still appeared to be trying to reach the Lion Rock summit on Thursday evening, with small flashes of light visible at the top of the mountain. Protest flag spelling “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” was seen flying high on top of the mountain after 10 p.m. Police have since then barred people from hiking up the mountain.

More than a dozen police officers were spotted at various stops of the Lion Rock hiking trail on Thursday afternoon, following netizens' calls to stage a protest on the mountain that symbolizes the spirit of Hong Kong on the Mid-Autumn Festival, which also fell on the same day as mainland China’s National Day holiday this year.

During the peak of last year’s anti-government protests, at least two major demonstrations were held at Lion Rock: the “human chain” protest on Aug. 23 and the last Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 13. Protesters stood on the ridge of Lion Rock and lit up the mountain and the skyline of Hong Kong, conjuring some of the most breathtaking scenes of last year’s protests.

Netizens had hoped to take the Mid-Autumn lantern celebrations to Lion Rock again to protest against the national security law, and to show support for the 12 Hongkongers caught and detained by mainland police after trying to flee to Taiwan.

But the police were well prepared to suppress the protests. Apple Daily observed at least eight police officers stationed at Lion Rock’s peak, equipped with camping tents and backpacks.

Police cars were also seen parked at the entrance of the Lion Rock Country Park, with officers guarding the start of the hiking trail. Six more officers were spotted at the resting area near the midpoint of the trail.

Dozens of citizens hiked the trail on Thursday, with police officers taking down people’s identification at the starting point of the trail.

One citizen surnamed Tsui said he joined the Lion Rock protest last year, but he would spend Mid-Autumn Festival at home with his relatives this year, in fear of the national security law. But he said the law would only temporarily silence people’s voices.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play