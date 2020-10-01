Decision on Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou’s extradition to U.S deferred until February

The decision on whether Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will be extradited from Canada to the U.S. to face charges has been deferred until February, after a Canadian court concluded a three-day hearing on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia heard the case from Monday, as Meng’s attorneys again requested the suspension of extradition proceedings against her on the grounds that the U.S. “misled the Canadian judges” with a faulty set of facts about the 48-year-old chief financial officer’s alleged crimes.

In the hour-long Wednesday hearing, Meng’s lawyer accused the U.S. of abusing the privileges of its extradition treaty with Canada and claimed that the key evidence provided by the U.S. lacked the most important content and contained false statements.

The Canadian Department of Justice argued that judges should decide whether the conditions for extradition were sufficient, instead of focusing on the evidence presented by the U.S.

B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes reserved her judgment with a hearing set for February on allegations regarding whether the U.S. and Canada had abused the “judicial procedures.”

Meng was arrested in 2018 over charges linked to the alleged violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran, with the case causing tensions between China and Canada.

She was released on C$10 million (US$7.5 million) bail. Equipped with a GPS tracker strapped to her ankle, she has been under house arrest at her Vancouver mansion and escorted by security personnel.

On May 27, B.C. Supreme Court pronounced judgement on the first stage of the extradition hearing to determine that the criminal crime involving Meng met the standard of “double criminality.” The extradition process then entered the second stage.

Under Canadian law, the allegations must meet the test of “double criminality” before extraditing Meng to the U.S., meaning that the charges of which she is accused in the U.S. must also be considered crimes in Canada.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play