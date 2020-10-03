Taiwan spends US$3.5m in 16 days as China steps up attrition in the skies

Taiwan’s air force spent at least NT$100m (US$3.5m) between Sept. 16 and Oct. 1, after directly responding to provocation by China’s military aircraft deliberately entering its airspace.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense recorded 51 instances of the People’s Liberation Army’s aircraft entering its airspace in the 16 days since Sept. 16. It costs an average of NT$1m — including fuel, maintenance and other related expenses — to prepare an aircraft to take off and fly for an hour, according to military sources.

“The Chinese government is clearly deploying an attrition strategy,” said a source.

The ongoing attrition warfare strategy has the potential to eat up Taiwan’s annual defense budget, which totals NT$351.2b in 2020.

The PLA’s provocation in sending aircraft to fly close to Taiwan’s territory has become the norm in recent weeks as tensions between China and the U.S. continue to escalate, and as Taiwan reiterates its rejection of China’s sovereignty claims.

Taiwan’s air force has spent more time taking off and flying this year, with official statistics recording a 20% increase in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa said in September.

Military sources have said that Taiwan would respond to any provocation by China by mobilizing double the number of aircraft sent by the PLA into its airspace, in efforts to maintain aerial superiority. More costs would be incurred in stand-by missions if the PLA has crossed or approached the “middle line” in the Taiwan Strait, or in other emergencies.

Taiwan’s air force contains aircraft that consume between NT$95,000 to NT$270,000 of fuel per hour on average, with the E-2 Hawkeye having the highest fuel consumption.

Aside from fuel, Taiwan’s air force also has to deal with the high costs of component parts in its fighter jets. President Tsai Ing-wen reacted with surprise after being informed that a divergent cowl flap in an IDF engine costs NT$380,000 (HK$101,000) when she visited the Air Force Command Headquarters in Kaohsiung last month. The same part could cost at least NT$500,000 for its F-16 Falcon or Mirage 2000 aircraft.

Taiwan in August approved its highest defense budget in history, committing NT$366.8b (HK$96.6b) for 2021, up 4.4% from 2020 and amounting to 1.9% of its GDP in 2020.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play