Eight years and waiting: Families still seek justice over Hong Kong’s deadliest ferry disaster

Eight years after 39 people – eight of them young children – died in Hong Kong’s worst peacetime disaster at sea, their families have lambasted police for failing to complete an investigation into the tragedy and possible negligence and mismanagement by the Marine Department.

“I just can’t understand why they’re not able to wrap up the investigation in eight years,” said survivor Chiu Ping-chuen, whose sister died when the HK Electric Lamma IV ferry collided with Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry’s Sea Smooth off Lamma island on the evening of the Oct.1 Chinese National Day celebrations in 2012.

Speaking on local radio on Friday, Chiu said that police had only met with relatives of the victims twice, adding that the families were urging the government to make good on a promise to release details of a confidential internal probe. A separate Commission of Inquiry has concluded that a “litany of errors” led up to the accident, in which 92 others were injured.

Transport secretary Frank Chan told the families in 2015 to move on and let bygones be bygones. Two years ago, pro-Beijing lawmakers rejected a proposal for a closed-door debate on the official report.

Dithering by police has meant no Coroner’s Court could be convened to rule on the causes and circumstances of the deaths. It has also left families unable to apply for death certificates needed to settle the affairs of their loved ones, and made it impossible to draw a line under the tragedy.

One relative, identified only as Alice, said the authorities' response was disappointing. The families had taken a relatively conciliatory approach in the expectation that the government would handle the case properly. She added that the families aren’t out for compensation. They just want justice for the victims.

Without it, she said, “We don’t know how to face them every time we visit their graves.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play