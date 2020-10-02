Welcome to the ‘Basket Case Club’: U.S. adds Hong Kong to refugee admissions program

Iraq, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela. Hong Kong just joined the club as Washington for the first time included Asia’s leading international financial center in its admissions program for people fleeing religious and political persecution at home, a move one local activist said signaled the growing global recognition of the worsening human rights situation in the city.

The U.S. will accept up to 15,000 refugees in the year starting Oct. 1, offering protection for those “who have suffered or fear persecution on the basis of religion; for Iraqis whose assistance to the United States has put them in danger; for refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras; and for refugees from Hong Kong, Cuba, and Venezuela,” the State Department said on Wednesday.

Pro-democracy protesters will find the U.S. a “safe haven,” activist Ventus Lau said, adding that the move shows the growing recognition of China’s suppression of human rights in Hong Kong.

Two activists have won asylum status so far, Lau said.

Thousands have been arrested since mass protests against an extradition arrangement with mainland China erupted into months of violence that saw petrol-bomb wielding democracy activists in patched battles with an increasingly violent police force. The government’s hardline stance culminated in a new national security law whose draconian scope and penalties have stoked international concerns over the potential for human rights abuses.

In addition to America’s new refugee pathway, Britain and Australia have both opened up new immigration routes for Hongkongers seeking to escape the city.

