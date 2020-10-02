Cardinal Zen fails to sway pope in whistlestop mission to Vatican over vacant bishopric

Cardinal Joseph Zen said he had failed in his whistlestop mission to convince Pope Francis of the urgent need to fill the post of Hong Kong bishop after the death of Michael Yeung left the city without its top prelate for almost two years at a time of rising tensions with China.

The 88-year-old Zen, himself a former bishop of Hong Kong, made his dash to the Vatican last week after the Italian consul general agreed that he had urgent business which should allow him to enter Italy for 120 hours, according to a post on the cardinal’s blog.

Zen said he gave a petition to the pope’s personal secretary Gonzalo Aemilius seeking 30 minutes to discuss the leadership vacuum in Hong Kong. But after waiting in vain for three days, he had to return to Hong Kong on Sunday.

Zen said he had no reason to grumble as Francis was busy, and he said he felt sure his letter would find its way into the pope’s hands. The bishop’s seat has been vacant since Yeung’s death in January last year. John Tong, Zen’s successor, was appointed by the Holy See as apostolic administrator since then.

The grueling travel schedule and disappointing end to his mission did little to damp the cardinal’s spark: Zen used his blog to take a swipe at a pastoral letter penned by Tong titled “In Communion with the Church” that was published last Monday. The letter accused some Catholics of creating factions by arrogantly challenging or criticizing the church.

Only people who truly understand the church’s teachings, who choose to believe in and love God, can be in communion with the church, Zen wrote, and not those who are enslaved by a strong authority.

Tong has a capable assistant to help him compose his writings, Zen suggested, but added that he feared that on this occasion the assistant’s efforts might have made things worse.

The cardinal also took the opportunity to apologize to his supporters because he was unable to send mooncakes to prisoners in Hong Kong as he has done for many years due to a government ban. Zen said he wouldn’t eat a bite of mooncake this year to share “weal and woe” with prisoners.

