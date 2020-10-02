English-speaker detained for a day as language barrier prevents police from taking statements

An English-speaker arrested during a Hong Kong protest on China’s National Day was detained at the North Point police station for a day since there was no officer present who could take statements in English.

At least 80 people were arrested on Thursday as protests erupted across the city. Four district councillors, including Shun Lee and Fergus Leung, were among those taken away by the police.

Both Lee and Leung said the arrested English-speaker had to wait for an extended period of time at the police station.

Lee said on social media that the person was sitting next to him at the North Point police station and had to wait for a translation officer to arrive since there were no officers present who were able to communicate in English. “This is the shame of Hong Kong,” he said.

The person had to wait until Friday morning or afternoon to be bailed out, according to Leung. He also slammed the police for not being able to arrange an officer who could take statements in English.

All of those arrested on Thursday, except the English-speaker and district councillor Lai Tsz-yan, have been released, according to district councillor Andrew Chiu.

