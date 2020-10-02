Taiwan lawmakers seek to snuff out China-funded army of flag-waving reds with hefty fines

Brandishing China’s five-starred red flag or promoting communist propaganda in Taiwan may soon be punishable by a hefty fine under proposed changes to the self-ruled island’s “National Security Act.”

The amendments suggested by 30 lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party aim to stop “infiltration” by Communist China’s propaganda, according to lawmaker Wang Ting-yu.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have been rising, with Chinese warplanes testing Taiwan’s airspace following a state visit to Taipei by a high-ranking U.S. official. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province since the victory of Mao Zedong’s communist forces in 1949 drove the defeated Kuomintang’s Republic of China regime into exile in Taiwan.

Beijing has been funding groups in Taiwan with a view to “diminishing the political entity of the Republic of China,” Wang said. “This is beyond the limits of freedom of speech in a democratic country,” he added.

Under the proposal, anyone brandishing, hanging, displaying, holding, or hoisting the Communist Chinese flag faces a fine of up to 50,000 New Taiwan dollars (US$1,728). Those who are involved in “political propaganda” representing “hostile” forces from overseas, mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau may be fined twice that.

The proposal to toughen Taiwan’s national security laws comes just months after similar-sounding legislation was passed in Hong Kong. But while spreading propaganda and waving the flags of a hostile power may land a hefty fine in Taiwan, the legislation Beijing imposed on Hong Kong is more draconian. Though much of what constitutes a crime remains vague with no precedents, those convicted under Hong Kong’s version of the national security law could face life imprisonment.

The Taiwan move was aimed at promoting “national unity” and shoring up democratic values in the face of infiltration by China, Wang said, adding that Beijing has been funding pro-China civic groups in Taiwan to promote Communist values in major cities.

Known as the Blue Sky, White Sun and a Wholly Red Earth, the Republic of China flag is almost never seen on the mainland. But it is not uncommon to see China’s red flags hoisted in busy shopping districts across Taiwan by pro-Beijing activists.

