China opposes new ‘Cold War’ decoupling with US, says ambassador to Washington

Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said China opposes a new “Cold War” and decoupling with Washington and is committed to the sound and stable growth of bilateral relations.

The diplomatic relationship between China and the U.S. is experiencing severe difficulties rarely seen in the past 41 years, Cui said in his speech for the Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival Virtual Reception.

“Some people attempt to write off the hard-won achievements in China-US relations, stoke up decoupling and incite ideological confrontation and a new ‘Cold War,’” Cui said. “This has seriously undermined the fundamental interests of the Chinese and American people.”

Cui quoted President Xi Jinping as saying that “China is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development.”

Cui also said the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 has changed people’s lives and brought unprecedented challenges to the governance of various countries and to the whole international governance system.

“More than ever before, we should put people and life before everything else, follow the guidance of science and show the goodwill and wisdom for solidarity and coordination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, told Xinhua in an interview that Xi had proposed a new and effective plan on global economic recovery at the recent United Nations General Assembly. Wang said that Xi’s plan emphasized the need for building an open economy as well as cooperation and innovation.

Wang praised Xi for pointing out the forward direction for the global economy and strengthening China’s responsible image of sharing the global market space and fostering cooperation.

