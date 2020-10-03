‘Grandma Wong’ returns to Hong Kong after over a year under mainland house arrest

Hong Kong pro-democracy protester Alexandra Wong finally returned to Hong Kong on Friday night after disappearing from Hong Kong last August, before being placed under house arrest in mainland China for over a year.

Wong, who lived in Shenzhen and is commonly known as “Grandma Wong,” has not been seen since last August. She was detained for a month on the mainland and was held for another year on bail pending trial, according to former lawmaker Eddie Chu.

The 64-year-old rose to prominence during last year’s citywide anti-government protests as she was often seen waving the Union Jack on the frontline.

Wong returned to Hong Kong from Shenzhen on Friday night and was sent to the Tuen Mun Hospital for medical checks over bruises caused by national security agents, Chu said on his Facebook page. After being discharged on Saturday morning, Wong is currently completing 14 days of quarantine as per COVID-19 requirements, he said.

Wong made initial contact with lawmaker Fernando Cheung at around 9 p.m. on Friday, informing him that she would be returning to Hong Kong. Chu said Cheung had asked him to meet her as he lived closer to the border.

When Chu accompanied Wong to the hospital, he saw she had bruises on her left arm. Wong told her that it was due to a fall when leaving her Shenzhen residence, Chu said. Wong also had bruises on her chest, which were caused by national security agents who violently pulled her on Sept. 29 after her one-year house arrest was over and she demanded a return to Hong Kong, he said.

Mainland authorities never disclosed Wong’s alleged crimes, Chu said, and he believed that Wong would reveal all after she had some rest and found a place to live. He and Cheung would continue to help Wong, Chu said.

Wong was last seen in Hong Kong on Aug. 11 last year when she was taken away by the police at Tai Koo MTR station. Three days later, she told Stand News by phone that she was arrested in Shenzhen for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” and was sent to the Futian detention center. By the end of the month, she was transferred to Shenzhen’s No.3 detention center and was bailed out by the end of September. She was then forced to take a five day course of patriotic education, according to Stand News.

Both Chu and Cheung received a message from Wong in June, where she said her health was poor and she had lost her freedom, but encouraged Hongkongers to be victorious.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play