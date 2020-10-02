China imprisons online bookstore owner for 7 years amid crackdown on religious groups

The owner of an online bookstore in mainland China has been sentenced to seven years in prison and has been fined 200,000 yuan (US$29,400) for selling imported Christian books amid the country’s ongoing suppression of religious groups.

Chen Yu’s sentence was handed down by a mainland court last Tuesday, more than a year after he was detained by authorities last September for allegedly engaging in an “illegal business operation,” according to a court notice posted by Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness founder Francis Liu on Twitter.

Authorities accused Chen of having imported religious publications from Taiwan and overseas and selling them online without permission.

Chen’s bookstore, which has a name that translates as “Small Wheat Bookstore,” had allegedly sold more than 20,000 books — 800 of which were deemed “illegal foreign publications” — to about 10,000 customers, according to China Aid Association, a Christian human rights NGO.

Mainland national and public security authorities launched a countrywide probe last October to track down the bookshop’s customers through its sale records. Authorities confiscated customers' identification documents, transaction records and the books they bought, as officials used the probe to check underground religious activities, the NGO said.

Most of the books confiscated were published by A Kernel of Wheat Christian Ministries in the United States.

Some Christians were interrogated by police over how they came to know Chen’s bookstore, why they bought its books and whether they had given the books to other people, according to Christian Aid. The association added that police in Shandong, Henan and Zhejiang searched the homes and mobile phones of the bookstores' previous customers, including those who made purchases two years ago.

