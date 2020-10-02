Chinese aunties under fire for dancing around dying teammate in competition

A team of folk-dancing Chinese aunties has come under fire on the mainland after a video showed them continuing to whirl and perform kicks as they vied for glory in a square dance competition on Monday, ignoring a teammate who had collapsed on stage and who later died.

Square dancing has become a hugely popular form of exercise among “da ma,” or middle-aged and retired women in mainland China.

The 20 women, dressed in traditional costumes and carrying club-like instruments, were nearing the end of their performance when one of the troupe pitched forward on the stage. The woman remained motionless and none of her teammates stopped or checked on her, the video posted online showed. While some of the team were seen glancing at their stricken comrade, others danced over her.

Efforts to revive the 70-year-old retiree failed and she died on stage, according to mainland news reports. The woman had no history of chronic illness and died from a heart attack, the reports said.

Some internet users slammed the team as “cold-blooded” for ignoring their teammate. Others, though, said people shouldn’t be too harsh on the aunties.

The dancer was thought to have tripped over: another contestant had lost her footing earlier, but managed to get back up quickly, according to one of the competition organizers who was quoted in mainland news reports. The teammates were also all good friends, and they were very upset by the incident, the organizer added.

The competition in Luocheng Mulao autonomous county in Guangxi was halted on Monday, though the rest of sessions would take place on another day to be confirmed, the reports said.

