China’s netizens poke fun at Trump’s COVID comeuppance

The news that President Donald Trump has caught COVID-19 drew snarky comments on Chinese social media, in contrast to the well-wishes for a speedy recovery from world leaders for a man whose public pronouncements on the pandemic have often flown in the face of scientific consensus and with a presidential finger of blame pointed firmly at China.

Shortly after it was announced that top adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive, Trump tweeted on Friday that so too had he and first lady Melania. That news went viral on Chinese social media, with the main posts getting around 100 million viewers within 45 minutes, Sina Weibo’s figures showed.

While the official media in China expressed regret, there was a more snide reaction from many netizens.

“The coronavirus finally found its best host,” one said. “Give your presidency to [Democratic Party rival Joe] Biden. No more debate,” said another. Some even called it a “gift” for China’s National Day.

Trump has accused China of delaying a global response to the pandemic with a massive cover-up during the early stages of the outbreak. In last week’s first presidential debate with Biden, Trump called COVID-19 “China plague.” He also frequently mocked Biden for wearing face masks.

In Taiwan, meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen wished the first family a “swift recovery under the professional care of their medical team.” Her message was dispatched hours before the Chinese Foreign Ministry sent Beijing’s best wishes, according to Apple Daily.

Messages of support were also sent from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s hawkish Global Times tabloid newspaper, tweeted that he heard the news with “regret.” However, “President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19,” he said.

“The news shows the severity of the U.S.' pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the U.S., and may also negatively affect his reelection,” he said.

