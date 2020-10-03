Ceremonies lauding COVID-19 heroes show stark differences between Beijing and Taiwan

The leaders on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have shown very different attitudes when honoring heroes fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photos of award ceremonies in both Beijing and Taipei have triggered discussions online, with many comments reflecting the different systems run by the two administrations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded top honors to four people including leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan at the Great Hall of the People on Sept. 8. National leaders also handed out certificates to 1,000 people and groups who contributed to fighting the pandemic.

The top honors recipients each did a respectful 90-degree bow to Xi and they did not have eye contact with the president, which was an apparent display of Xi’s authority.

In Taipei, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recognized 44 individuals and groups who made significant contributions to COVID-19 efforts at the Grand Hotel on Sept. 27. The ceremony was not as grand as Beijing’s, but those being awarded walked straight to Tsai when receiving the honors, as Tsai bowed to them one by one.

Many have noticed the stark difference between the Beijing and Taipei ceremonies.

“The Taiwanese President bows to the doctors. The Chinese leader hands out awards as an emperor,” a Twitter user said.

“One of them is a public servant, and the other is the master of slaves,” another said.

