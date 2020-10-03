New virtual bank by Standard Chartered screws up client names in statements

A newly opened virtual bank mainly operated by Standard Chartered Hong Kong mixed up the surnames of customers in its first monthly statements, in the second glitch involving the note-issuing bank in a week.

Mox Bank, which was barely a month old, apologized to its clients and admitted that a technical problem had occurred in the process of preparing the September statements.

In one case, a user surnamed Chan was checking his September statement on the Mox Bank mobile app on Saturday when he realized that one of his transactions, involving HK$9,298.90 (US$1,200), was listed under the surname Ng.

Chan told Apple Daily that he was concerned some personal data had been leaked from the virtual bank. He did not expect such a basic mistake to occur in the operations of Standard Chartered and might avoid using services related to it in future, he said.

Standard Chartered is the majority shareholder of Mox Bank, a joint venture that also includes telecommunications network providers PCCW and Hong Kong Telecom, and mainland Chinese travel booking service Ctrip. The virtual bank was launched on Sept. 9 and had about 14,000 clients as of Sep. 22.

Apart from Chan, some other customers went on Hong Kong’s web forums to report mistakes in their first Mox Bank statements. “I asked customer service and was told that they would look into it. Now, I cannot see my monthly statement,” one user wrote in a post. “The name and account are correct. But two transactions in September have gone missing,” another user said.

A spokesperson for Mox Bank said it was investigating the incident and had suspended the function for viewing monthly statements on its mobile app. The virtual bank was operating on its own system independent of Standard Chartered’s system, the spokesperson added.

Parent company Standard Chartered Hong Kong on Wednesday experienced a major fault in its online system that resulted in customers' funds being transferred to betting accounts without their authorization. One user reported that a total of HK$13,500 was moved out of his account. The funds involved were later returned to their original bank accounts.

