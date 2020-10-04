Depression could bring injustice to only woman of Hong Kong 12 detained in China

The only woman among the Hong Kong 12 arrested at sea while attempting to reach Taiwan and detained in mainland China might confess to crimes she did not commit due to depression, says her brother.

Quinn Moon, 33, who was arrested on suspicion of helping others escape Hong Kong, has been battling depression for almost a decade, her brother told Apple Daily in an interview.

Being locked up in an unfamiliar environment without proper medical treatment could push his sister to say the wrong things.

“I can’t imagine what’ll happen if she’s interrogated when a wave of depression hits her. She might admit to things that she’s incapable of doing, make the wrong decision and give wrong answers to questions,” said Quinn’s brother, who is six years older than her.

The 12 Hongkongers have been detained for nearly 40 days. Tang Kai-yin is also being held on suspicion of helping others escape Hong Kong, said the People’s Procuratorate of Yantian District in Shenzhen, which approved the arrests last Wednesday. If convicted, Quinn and Tang face up to seven years in jail. If the offense is deemed “serious,” they may even risk a life sentence. The 10 others were arrested on suspicion of crossing the border illegally.

Quinn’s brother refused to believe that his sister had the ability to organize the escape plan. Quinn “is an ordinary Hong Kong girl,” working as a salesperson, and “could be a little silly sometimes,” her brother said. She empathized with people’s misfortunes and injustice, which would have a huge impact on her emotions, her brother added. But to splash hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars to find a boat and orchestrate the escape plan on a small monthly salary of just above HK$10,000 (US$1,290) would be impossible, he said.

Since their detention, the families of the 12 have been unable to contact them. Mainland authorities have rejected all of the lawyers hired by the families, who have been kept in the dark, not knowing the condition of their loved one.

Quinn’s brother said he is worried that his sister isn’t receiving the medical attention she needs.

He said he hoped that the mainland authorities would not use the 12 as political bargaining chips. He also criticized security minister John Lee for paying lip service when he said last month that details of lawyers appointed by the mainland authorities would be given to families, who have yet to be given any information.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play