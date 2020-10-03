Two Hongkongers granted US asylum fear for home city’s dimming future

Two Hong Kong protesters who will be eligible for the United States green card in a year remain concerned about the ever-worsening situation back home and are sad that their beloved city has turned into an exporter of “refugees.”

The pair arrived in the U.S. in January and were recently granted political asylum on grounds of safety fears if they returned home, they told Apple Daily by text messaging on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

They had to start from scratch and look for part-time work in the catering sector, but the asylum status would allow them to apply for residency after a year, Apple Daily learned.

Other than work, they rarely ventured out except to attend rallies hosted by Hongkongers, which gave them a sense of unity among overseas Hong Kong people.

On the case of 12 Hongkongers intercepted at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while fleeing to Taiwan, the two expressed sadness and said they hoped that other protesters would stay safe.

The duo had received assistance from Los Angeles-based immigration consultant Zheng Cunzhu, who was a former student leader of China’s 1989 movement for democracy. Zheng said their political asylum applications were approved because they feared that they could be arrested and persecuted for their past protests in Hong Kong as well as their participation in U.S. rallies and media interviews.

They were still proud to be Hongkongers, they said, despite the U.S. Department of State’s announcement this week on adding Hong Kong to its annual refugee resettlement program for the first time, which meant applications from Hongkongers would be prioritized.

Under the program, people in exile can apply for refugee status from the United Nations in the country where they are staying. Zheng explained that program applicants were usually outside the U.S. and would have priority to move to the U.S. upon obtaining refugee status. Western countries such as Australia and New Zealand would also welcome those with the status, he added.

Hongkongers who were already in the U.S. should apply for political asylum instead of refugee status, Zheng said.

Several NGOs in the U.S. were available to help with political asylum applications and were recognized by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to Zheng. Their fees for administrative assistance, starting from below US$100, would be lower than those of lawyers, he said.

Zheng urged lawyers who were once 1989 student leaders and had received help from Hongkongers when they fled China years ago to offer free legal advice to Hongkongers in return.

