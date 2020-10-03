Xi to Trump: ‘Get well soon’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent well-wishes to his United States counterpart Donald Trump for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, amid speculation about the delay in his public reaction to the news of the latter’s health.

Xi made a phone call to Trump to convey goodwill from him and his wife Peng Liyuan to the U.S. president and first lady Melania, the official Xinhua News Agency said, more than a day after the American couple confirmed contracting the coronavirus.

The world had been watching whether the Chinese leader would make such a move since relations between Beijing and Washington had grown increasingly tense of late.

Up to early this year, Trump had been calling Xi a “good friend” multiple times, but as COVID-19 spread from China to the rest of the globe, Trump went on the offensive. He said he did not want to talk to the Chinese leader and accused Beijing of hindering the global response to the pandemic by covering up its domestic outbreak during the early stages.

Xi’s message, relayed on Saturday, was belated compared with those from other world leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, all of whom sent messages of support to Trump on Friday. The Chinese leader also lagged behind North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in contacting Trump.

However, the Saturday phone call was the first message of warmth from Xi to any country leader infected with COVID-19, as he did not ring Johnson or Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro when they contracted the virus earlier.

Leaders of countries on particularly good terms or leaders with close personal relations would usually send well-wishes to each other when they fell sick, although this was not diplomatic protocol, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor in political science at the National University of Singapore.

Kim made his gesture of goodwill faster than Xi did, probably in the hope of relieving some of the pressure North Korea was facing, Chong added.

