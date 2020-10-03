Thousand-year-old Buddha statues defaced by Chinese tourists at UNESCO World Heritage site

Buddha statues dating back more than 1,000 years at the UNESCO World Heritage Longmen Grottoes in central China have been defaced, after years of being subjected to hordes of tourists flocking to touch the sculptures during China’s Golden Week holidays.

The annual holiday week, which begins on China’s National Day on Oct. 1, again saw crowds of Chinese tourists visiting the grottoes in the central Chinese city of Luoyang, with many taking the trip just to touch the statues, according to mainland news reports. Many believe that touching the statues can allow them to acquire the “Qi”, or energy, of the Buddhas.

Following years of being handled by tourists, the surface of some Buddha statues have turned black, which were previously a coarse and gray finish, according to reports.

Fences of up to the height of an adult’s chest were built, but failed to stop tourists from stretching their arms to reach the statues. Venue management banned tourists from touching the statues but the regulation was mostly ignored, according to a cleaner at the world heritage site.

The Longmen Grottoes are one of China’s four largest grottoes and a major Buddhism historic location. It is classified by China as a major heritage protection unit and listed by UNESCO as a world heritage site in 2000. Construction of the grottoes began in the Northern Wei Dynasty (386 to 534 AD) and took four centuries to finish.

