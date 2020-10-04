Trump catching COVID creates viral celebration in China forcing censors into action

China’s censors have been forced to step in after the news that U.S. President Donald Trump has caught COVID-19 sparked a viral overload of celebration.

The authorities have begun censoring posts on the internet as messages celebrating Trump’s misfortune have been spreading like wildfire. Online comments have even begun to appear asking why netizens hate Trump so much.

Trump’s infection brought a festive vibe across the mainland, with shops and citizens celebrating as the leader of the world’s most powerful country went down with the virus that he has blamed on China.

Shops have been offering discounts and freebies. Snail Coffee in Beijing, for example, offered free coffee to anyone who buying other items at the cafe to celebrate the “good news.”

One phone shop was giving discounts on mobile handsets, “wishing Trump to take a longer path to conquer the coronavirus.” A car-repair shop in Hubei said customers would only have to pay for costs in light of the news.

Some people were photographed holding banners saying “Congratulations to Donald Trump and his wife for contracting COVID-19.”

One Beijing loyalist influencer wrote on Weibo that the 74-year-old Trump’s infection was a gift to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Some wrote that they were “surprised” by Trump’s apparent “present” for the Oct.1 National Day.

