US State Department “outraged” by Oct 1 arrests in Hong Kong “to silence dissent’

The U.S. State Department has expressed outrage over the arrest of more than 80 people by Hong Kong police on Oct. 1, China’s national day. The statement, released on Saturday, also slammed the Hong Kong government’s complicity in Beijing’s “evisceration of Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms of its people”.

“Hong Kong police again use mass arrests to silence dissent,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, in a tweet linked to the official statement. “The Chinese Communist Party, in collaboration with the Hong Kong government, is crushing the freedoms of the Hong Kong people and has shredded Hong Kong’s promised autonomy.”

Demonstrators had called for a street march on Oct. 1, China’s national day, but the protest was stifled by a heavy police presence. Police arrested 74 people in the shopping district of Causeway Bay – including four district councilors – for taking part in unauthorized assemblies. Twelve others were arrested across the city, and 20 people were fined for breaching social distancing laws.

The U.S. State Department said it was “outraged” at the “arbitrary arrests,” adding that a stable and prosperous Hong Kong depends on honoring the rights of assembly, free speech and other fundamental freedoms.

“We deplore the local authorities' continued use of law enforcement for political purposes, which is contrary to the preservation of the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights to assembly and free expression. These arrests again underscore Beijing’s complete dismantlement of One Country, Two Systems that the PRC promised to uphold.”

Activist Sunny Cheung said the statement’s “strong language” in condemning the Hong Kong government’s complicity with Beijing signals that the U.S. will take a tough stance against both levels of government.

The statement uses the term “Chinese Communist Party”, Cheung noted, as have previous warnings from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about China’s threat to the free world.

