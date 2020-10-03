US green card made impossible for Communist Party members

The United States has slapped new immigration restrictions on Chinese people with links to China’s Communist Party, by banning all existing and former party members from achieving immigrant status in the country.

Membership in or affiliation with the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party was inconsistent and incompatible with the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the U.S., which included pledging to “support and defend the constitution and laws of the United States,” the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a policy guidance issued on Oct. 2.

Such rules were already in existence before the Oct. 2 announcement, immigration consultant and U.S.-based democracy activist Zheng Cunzhu said on Twitter. He interpreted the policy guidance as indicating strict adherence to the rules in future.

The announcement is the latest in a series of Washington policy changes tightening control over the movement of mainland Chinese people to the U.S. amid heightened bilateral tensions.

In September, the U.S. Department of State said that it had revoked more than 1,000 visas issued to Chinese citizens to block the entry of students and researchers with links to China’s army.

At the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chinese journalists have since May been limited to stays of not more than 90 days, while students, visiting scholars and media representatives from China are not allowed to remain beyond four years.

In an earlier interview with Apple Daily, Zheng said that many Chinese living or studying in the U.S. had recently left the Communist Party and publicized their decisions in newspapers.

The Communist Party has 91.9 million members, according to the Chinese government’s statistics.

