Don’t make our kids think, Hong Kong Education Bureau tells textbook publishers

Critical thinking may be off the agenda for Hong Kong middle-schoolers after bureaucrats overseeing the city’s education told publishers of textbooks to “avoid including too many questions that involve commentaries.”

The instruction from the Hong Kong Education Bureau last month related to five subjects: Chinese history, history, geography, ethics and religious studies, and life and society.

It said textbooks should focus on helping students “acquire knowledge and construct understanding” and should avoid questions that are framed too broadly and that encourage what it termed empty responses with one-sided information and based on limited knowledge.

It also emphasized publishers have to be particularly careful when selecting stock photos and comics and avoid using material involving “strong subjective stances and prejudices.” But the updated guidelines did not elaborate on what would constitute such bias in the material.

The new guideline stood in stark contrast to those issued only last year, which aimed to help students “analyze and evaluate different historical events with a truth-seeking and balanced attitude, so as to cultivate their ability to objectively analyze and evaluate historical events.”

Last year’s guidelines also suggested teachers should gradually strengthen students' “ability to comment on historical events.”

The issue of teaching materials in Hong Kong’s schools has become a hot topic after the maelstrom triggered in early August by the city’s education minister Kevin Yeung, who defended the bureau’s decision to omit references to the city’s separation of powers doctrine from school textbooks.

Yeung’s comment was later backed by other pro-Beijing politicians and Carrie Lam, the embattled Chief Executive of Hong Kong, who said that the separation of powers was nonexistent and that the executive branch led the entire Hong Kong government.

In response to the abrupt modification, veteran Chinese history teacher Chan Chi-wa said that the Education Bureau needed to clarify how many is too many when it came to commentary questions and that the change wasn’t in keeping with the philosophies of those subjects.

The Education Bureau would be updating the guidelines “in due course,” a spokesperson said in response to Apple Daily’s questions.

